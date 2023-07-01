Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

