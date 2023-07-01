AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AN opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $46,677,002. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.