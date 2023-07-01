Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 59,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 208,899 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,226,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 71,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.74 and its 200-day moving average is $280.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

