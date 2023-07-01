Bank of America Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

