Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.