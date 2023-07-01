Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

