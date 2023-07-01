Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 72.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

