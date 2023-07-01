Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 2,016 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

