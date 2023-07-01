Byrne Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

