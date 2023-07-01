Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.

CPE opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

