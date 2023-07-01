Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after buying an additional 1,240,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

