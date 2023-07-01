Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

