Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Castellum Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $0.52 on Friday. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 42.33% and a negative return on equity of 92.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

About Castellum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTM. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

