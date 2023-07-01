Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their reiterates rating on shares of Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Castellum Trading Up 6.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $0.52 on Friday. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 42.33% and a negative return on equity of 92.79%.
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.
