Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 59,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 208,899 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 71,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 83,330 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $340.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

