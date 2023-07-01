Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 8.3%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Free Report) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 222,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 77,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

