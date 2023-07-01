Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.5 %

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $210.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.