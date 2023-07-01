Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given “Maintains” Rating at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. CL King increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.44.

GTLS opened at $159.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -798.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

