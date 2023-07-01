Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

