Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.