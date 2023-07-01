Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $192.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

