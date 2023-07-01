Citigroup Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $15.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 516,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

