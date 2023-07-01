Clarius Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE XOM opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

