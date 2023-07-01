Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.32

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.32 and last traded at $161.81, with a volume of 17685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,163 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

