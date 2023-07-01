Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

