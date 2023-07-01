Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,690 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

