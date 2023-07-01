Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.