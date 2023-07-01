Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 182,443 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.77 and a 1 year high of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.