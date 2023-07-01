Connable Office Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.