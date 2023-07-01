Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.9% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.1% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $611,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

