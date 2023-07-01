Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 4.1%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.28. 360,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,153,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.14.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The company has a market cap of C$256.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.72.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

