Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

