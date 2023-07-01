CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.