CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

