Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $527.65 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $529.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

