Delta Capital Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

