Derbend Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 132,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

