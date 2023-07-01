Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

