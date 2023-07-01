Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,067 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

