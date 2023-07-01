E&G Advisors LP Has $1.11 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.89 and a 200 day moving average of $262.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

