E&G Advisors LP Sells 599 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

