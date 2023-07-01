Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Enerplus Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ERF stock opened at C$19.20 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84.
Enerplus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
