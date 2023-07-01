EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 320,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EQT were worth $25,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,420,000 after buying an additional 253,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $41.13 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

