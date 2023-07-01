Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

IP opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

