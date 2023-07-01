Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $82,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2,664.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

