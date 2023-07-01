Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $324.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -207.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.84. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $327.77.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,652. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.89.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

