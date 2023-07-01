Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Bill Few Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

