Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 71,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 218.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 55,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

