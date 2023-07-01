Financial Consulate Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

