Financial Consulate Inc. Has $829,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA stock opened at $423.02 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

