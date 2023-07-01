First Financial Corp IN Has $1.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 64,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

